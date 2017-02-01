Nickelback to play July show in Bangor, making up for canceled 2015 tour date

Waterfront Concerts announced on Wednesday morning that Canadian rock band Nickelback would play a show in Bangor on Friday, July 7 at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion with guests Daughtry and Shaman's Harvest, as part of the 2017 Machias Savings Bank Concert Series. Tickets for the summer concert will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Feb. 11 via Ticketmaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.