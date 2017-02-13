Millinocket bowling alley roof collapses during Sunday night's blizzard
No injuries were reported immediately after the collapse of the roof of Millinocket's Katahdin Pins 'n Cues on Sunday night. The bowling alley had been closed for more than a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC