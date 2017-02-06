Maine man makes it to the final three on HISTORY's survival...
Zachary Fowler, a boatbuilder who lives in an off-the-grid yurt in Appleton with his wife and two children, is one of ten participants on season three of "Alone," the third season of which premiered in December, and the season finale of which will air this Thursday at 9 p.m. on HISTORY. Fowler has hung on through nine episodes, hunting, fishing and building shelter and facing other challenges in the Patagonian wilderness, and has emerged as one of the final three on the show, along with two other contestants, Megan and Carleigh.
