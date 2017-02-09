Maine in the Civil War: Author Ned Smith
The Bangor Historical Society presents the February edition of the "Maine in the Civil War" free lecture series on Thursday, February 16 at 6pm in the historic Farrar Mansion on Union Street in Bangor. This month's presentation features author, educator and historian Ned Smith who will share how the 2nd Maine Cavalry was raised, give a brief look at Florida's politics before the Civil War, take a look at the Maine regiment's service in Louisiana, Florida, and Alabama, and relate some of the "above and beyond" exploits of Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Spurling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC