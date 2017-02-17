Maine Human Rights Coalition Black Li...

Maine Human Rights Coalition Black Lives Matter Black History Month breakfast Feb. 18

Maine Human Rights Coaltion's Black Lives Matter Black History Month breakfast will be held 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Wells Conference Center, University of Maine. Singing by Women with Wings Choir from Unitarian Universalist Church of Bangor.

Bangor, ME

