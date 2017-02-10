Maine hospice worker makes surprise offer to help woman in need of kidney
Kristen Bagley of Veazie, whose father received a kidney donation in 1999, offered to get tested to see if she is a match for Michelle Holmes Abell, who is in need of a kidney, after a panel discussion on the importance of kidney donation on Friday at Sea Dog Brewing in Bangor. Michelle Holmes Abell , a kindergarten teacher in Massachusetts, and her sister, Coralie Duttweiler of Hodgdon, take part in a panel discussion on the importance of kidney donation on Friday at the Sea Dog Brewing in Bangor.
