Magic Spells, Wizards and Puppets Coming to Husson Universitys Gracie Theatre
Nashville puppet mastermind Brian Hull, director of the Nashville Public Library's Wishing Chair Productions and puppet designer, is bringing his puppet play ?Kaytek the Wizard," based on Janusz Korczak's book, to the Gracie Theatre for two performances on Friday, February 10, 2017. The original book, written in 1933, was translated from Polish to English in 2012.
