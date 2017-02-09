Kenny Cole: Smart Phone Collage Paintings
Central Gallery in Bangor will be exhibiting new work by Kenny Cole during the month of February. On exhibit will be Cole's new "Smart Phone Collage Paintings", a further exploration in two dimensions of his sculptural wooden "Dummy Smart Phones" first created in 2015.
