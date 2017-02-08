Info-only opiate recovery resource center to open in Rockland
A group hoping to help address the prevalence of opioid addiction in midcoast Maine is planning to open a recovery resource center later this month in Rockland. The Coastal Recovery Community Center, which will not offer clinical services, will be the third center of its kind in the state, with the other two in Bangor and Portland.
