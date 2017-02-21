Husson University's College of Business and University of Maine ...
This new agreement between Husson University's College of Business and the University of Maine School of Law helps students interested in earning a law degree get a great education and save money. As Maine's public an only law school, Maine Law prepares graduates for careers as leaders inside and outside the traditional legal profession.
