Husson University's 2017 Ethics Symposium Examines Moral Fundamentalism and Sustainability
Husson University's 2017 Ethics Symposium will feature a presentation by Dr. Steve Fesmire called "Rescuing Democracy from Moral Fundamentalism: How Moral Certainty is a Roadblock to Sustainability." The lecture will take place at the Gracie Theatre on Monday, February 6, 2017 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. The Ethics Symposium is free and open to the public.
