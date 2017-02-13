Homeless man arrested after finding shelter from storm in Bangor building's elevator
With snow blowing through the air at upward of 35 mph, most Bangor residents spent their Monday afternoon holed up in their homes, offices or cars to stay warm. But with few options, Stewart Eaton, 38, a homeless man, decided to ride out the height of the storm in an elevator off the lobby at 1 Merchants Plaza in downtown Bangor.
