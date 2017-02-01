Hampden man to serve 9 years for sex assault on girls his mother babysat

A Hampden man was sentenced Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to nine years in prison for sex crimes, according to the Penobscot County district attorney. Earl Huntley, 25, pleaded guilty in August to one count each of gross sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor, both Class A crimes, five counts of unlawful sexual contact, all Class B crimes, and one count of possession of sexually explicit material, a Class C crime, R. Christopher Almy said in an email after the sentencing.

