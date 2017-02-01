Hampden man to serve 9 years for sex assault on girls his mother babysat
A Hampden man was sentenced Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to nine years in prison for sex crimes, according to the Penobscot County district attorney. Earl Huntley, 25, pleaded guilty in August to one count each of gross sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor, both Class A crimes, five counts of unlawful sexual contact, all Class B crimes, and one count of possession of sexually explicit material, a Class C crime, R. Christopher Almy said in an email after the sentencing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|13 hr
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|WMN
|61
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC