Gray Buys Diversified's WABI and WCJB...

Gray Buys Diversified's WABI and WCJB for $85 Million

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: TV Technology

Gray Television announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire the two television stations owned by Diversified Communications for $85 million. This adds WABI, the CBS/CW in the Bangor, Maine and WCJB, the ABC/CW in the Gainesville, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TV Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bangor kids are evil Feb 11 Debbie 1
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb 1 Ali 3
The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12) Jan 27 generalpoe 16
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Jan 20 No one believes ... 33
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
truth about israel and the jews Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,930 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC