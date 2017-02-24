From kitchen to doorstep, Meals on Wh...

From kitchen to doorstep, Meals on Wheels feeds hungry Maine seniors

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Dottie Ham, 80, opens her door to 32-year-old Caitlyn Gunn, a volunteer who delivers meals in the Bangor area for the Meals on Wheels program. Dottie Ham, 80 of Bangor, looks over her delivery from the Meals on Wheels program, administered in the Bangor area by Eastern Area Agency on Aging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Wed William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb 18 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb 11 Debbie 1
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb 1 Ali 3
The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12) Jan 27 generalpoe 16
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Penobscot County was issued at February 24 at 11:09AM EST

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC