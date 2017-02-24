From kitchen to doorstep, Meals on Wheels feeds hungry Maine seniors
Dottie Ham, 80, opens her door to 32-year-old Caitlyn Gunn, a volunteer who delivers meals in the Bangor area for the Meals on Wheels program. Dottie Ham, 80 of Bangor, looks over her delivery from the Meals on Wheels program, administered in the Bangor area by Eastern Area Agency on Aging.
