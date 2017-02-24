Father guilty of causing baby's death seeks to have conviction reversed
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court next week will consider whether the manslaughter conviction of Dustin Brown in the death of his 3-month-old son, Xander Brown, on Nov. 25, 2012, should be set aside. Superior Court Justice William Anderson in January 2016 found that Brown, 23, of Bangor was criminally negligent in caring for his son following a jury-waived trial.
