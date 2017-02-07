Eco Artist Krisanne Baker to Exhibit Work at Husson University's White Gallery
An opening reception celebrating the multimedia art and science gallery installation of Krisanne Baker at Husson University's Robert E. White Gallery in Peabody Hall will take place on Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 4 - 5:30 p.m. The exhibit will be on display until March 31, 2017. Baker is an ecological art activist.
