Eastern Maine Baseball Umpires to hold classes for future umps
BANGOR, Maine - Eastern Maine Baseball Umpires will begin classes for those wanting to umpire baseball at the middle school, junior high and high school levels. Classes will be held at 6 p.m. beginning Thursday, March 9, in the library of Brewer Community School, 92 Pendleton St. Classes will run six weeks.
