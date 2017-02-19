Drug abuse in Maine sends more children into state custody
The number of children removed from their homes in the state because of a parent's drug abuse has been on the rise with the worsening drug epidemic. At least one person a day dies in Maine from a drug overdose, according to the secretary of state's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|No one believes ...
|33
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC