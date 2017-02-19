Drug abuse in Maine sends more childr...

Drug abuse in Maine sends more children into state custody

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Sun Journal

The number of children removed from their homes in the state because of a parent's drug abuse has been on the rise with the worsening drug epidemic. At least one person a day dies in Maine from a drug overdose, according to the secretary of state's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb 18 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb 11 Debbie 1
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb 1 Ali 3
The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12) Jan 27 generalpoe 16
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Jan '17 No one believes ... 33
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,248 • Total comments across all topics: 279,027,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC