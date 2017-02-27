Doctors picket Sen. Collins' office i...

Doctors picket Sen. Collins' office in support of Affordable Care Act

A group of about fifty protestors stood outside the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building on Saturday, the home of Maine Senator Susan Collins' Bangor office, in order to call for the protection of the Affordable Care Act. The size of the crowd isn't particularly notable, given the frequency and fervency of of rallies in Maine in recent weeks , but its composition certainly is: most of the protestors were local physicians and other health care professionals.

