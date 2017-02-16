DHHS seeking bids for larger facility to house 268 staffers in Bangor area
The state Department of Health and Human Services wants to expand or replace its Griffin Road office with a larger, leased building in the Bangor area that will house an estimated 268 caseworkers and support staff serving northern Maine. The City Council wants to do everything it can to keep DHHS in the city - especially since there's no guarantee that it will remain here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC