DHHS seeking bids for larger facility...

DHHS seeking bids for larger facility to house 268 staffers in Bangor area

6 hrs ago

The state Department of Health and Human Services wants to expand or replace its Griffin Road office with a larger, leased building in the Bangor area that will house an estimated 268 caseworkers and support staff serving northern Maine. The City Council wants to do everything it can to keep DHHS in the city - especially since there's no guarantee that it will remain here.

