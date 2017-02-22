Democrats emerge from budget hearings...

Democrats emerge from budget hearings firing back at LePage

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Good morning from Augusta, where things continue to be slow this week with the Maine Legislature mostly out of town on a February break. But after the Appropriations Committee began four days of hearings on the wide-ranging Maine Department of Health and Human Services portion of Gov. Paul LePage's two-year budget proposal on Tuesday, Democrats began to fire back in specific terms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb 18 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb 11 Debbie 1
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb 1 Ali 3
The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12) Jan 27 generalpoe 16
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Jan '17 No one believes ... 33
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,624 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC