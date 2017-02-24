Customer accused of threatening Bango...

Customer accused of threatening Bangor motel manager with hammer

Friday

A woman who was upset with management at the Riverview Motel on State Street last week was arrested for threatening one day and again the next day for returning to the motel, according to Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton.

