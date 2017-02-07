British indie rock band Glass Animals...

British indie rock band Glass Animals set for August concert at Thompson's Point in Portland

17 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The State Theatre and Forefront Events announced on Tuesday that Glass Animals, the chart-topping new British band, will play at Thompson's Point in Portland on Thursday, Aug. 3. Tickets for the concerts will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Feb. 10. Indie rockers Glass Animals hail from Oxford, England, and their 2016 debut album, "How To Be a Human Being," is both a critical and commercial success, with lead single "Life Itself" appearing on the Billboard Top 200 and the album reaching number 20 on the charts.

