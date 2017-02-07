British indie rock band Glass Animals set for August concert at Thompson's Point in Portland
The State Theatre and Forefront Events announced on Tuesday that Glass Animals, the chart-topping new British band, will play at Thompson's Point in Portland on Thursday, Aug. 3. Tickets for the concerts will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Feb. 10. Indie rockers Glass Animals hail from Oxford, England, and their 2016 debut album, "How To Be a Human Being," is both a critical and commercial success, with lead single "Life Itself" appearing on the Billboard Top 200 and the album reaching number 20 on the charts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|22 hr
|JA-Reply
|66
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC