Board bars Orono doctor's ability to prescribe controlled drugs
The Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine on Tuesday ordered an immediate partial suspension of Dr. Harry Peddie 's medical license, effective immediately, pending an adjudicatory hearing on March 14, the board said Friday in a news release. The suspension prohibits Peddie from prescribing controlled substances for 30 days.
