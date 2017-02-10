Blizzard conditions, feet of snow to ...

Blizzard conditions, feet of snow to bring New England to a standstill by Monday

Read more: AccuWeather.com

A snowstorm with blizzard conditions will unleash feet of snow and threaten to bring travel to a halt across New England late on Sunday into Monday. In some areas, this will be the second storm in less than a week to unleash a blizzard and over a foot of snow.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Penobscot County was issued at February 12 at 11:48AM EST

