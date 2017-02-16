Beatles' lands in Bangor

Beatles' lands in Bangor

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Capital Weekly

The multimedia show "A Day in the Life: A Beatles Experience," conceived and premiered in Camden, will be presented Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. at the historic Bangor Opera House, 131 Main St. "Our intimate venue offers the ideal setting to enjoy the influential music - and the poetry - of this legendary band," said Penobscot Theatre Company Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport. "And there's no better way to Produced by bassist Morgan Cates, a Camden Hills regional High School grad, "A Day in the Life: A Beatles Experience" also features Ira Kramer on rhythm guitar, Josh Kovach on lead guitar, Andrew Carlson on drums and Phil Burns on keys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bangor kids are evil Feb 11 Debbie 1
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb 1 Ali 3
The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12) Jan 27 generalpoe 16
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Jan 20 No one believes ... 33
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
truth about israel and the jews Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,939 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC