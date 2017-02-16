Beatles' lands in Bangor

The multimedia show "A Day in the Life: A Beatles Experience," conceived and premiered in Camden, will be presented Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. at the historic Bangor Opera House, 131 Main St. "Our intimate venue offers the ideal setting to enjoy the influential music - and the poetry - of this legendary band," said Penobscot Theatre Company Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport. "And there's no better way to Produced by bassist Morgan Cates, a Camden Hills regional High School grad, "A Day in the Life: A Beatles Experience" also features Ira Kramer on rhythm guitar, Josh Kovach on lead guitar, Andrew Carlson on drums and Phil Burns on keys.

