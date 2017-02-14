Bangor shatters 24-hour snowfall record

The storm that dumped snow on the state Sunday and Monday destroyed a record snowfall set in Bangor 40 years ago, according to meteorologist Priscilla Farrar of the National Weather Service in Caribou. "Bangor set a record with 21.5 inches for the 24-hour snowfall, breaking the old record of 6.3 inches set back in 1977," Farrar said of the midnight to midnight totals.

