Bangor shatters 24-hour snowfall record

14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The storm that dumped snow on the state Sunday and Monday destroyed a record snowfall set in Bangor 40 years ago, according to meteorologist Priscilla Farrar of the National Weather Service in Caribou. "Bangor set a record with 21.5 inches for the 24-hour snowfall, breaking the old record of 6.3 inches set back in 1977," Farrar said of the midnight to midnight totals.

Read more at Bangor Daily News.

