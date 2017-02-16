Bangor city manager: Sidewalks will be plowed but all in good time
"We're going to do the same thing we do every year and every snowstorm - we're going to keep plowing," City Manager Cathy Conlow said Thursday in a telephone interview. "We are doing sidewalks, and we're going to continue to do sidewalks, and we're working through them as fast as we can.
