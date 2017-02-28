Bangor, Brewer leaders to meet Thursday to discuss looming state budget
Gov. Paul LePage's threatened cuts in municipal and educational funding will be the primary subject discussed when local and state government representatives of Bangor and Brewer meet on Thursday, officials said Monday. The annual meeting, Bangor City Council Chairman Joe Baldacci said, briefs the area's state representatives and senators on issues dear to the municipalities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Sun
|texas pete
|334
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|generalpoe
|16
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC