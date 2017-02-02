Bangor airport to serve American Airlines flights to Charlotte, North Carolina
American Airlines will expand at Bangor International Airport with summer service to an international travel hub in North Carolina, airport Director Tony Caruso said Thursday. The flights between Bangor International Airport and Charlotte-Douglas International Airport are scheduled on Saturdays from June 3 to Aug. 19. "It gives our customers another hub to use for connecting travel, but it also allows Bangor to have another great destination city," he added.
