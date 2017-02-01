Anah Shriners Annual Meeting and Ceremonial held in Bangor
Members of Orono Assembly and Ellsworth Assembly International of Rainbow for Girls and Pledge members performed the signing of the Lord's prayer for the ladies luncheon during the day and evening sessions of the Anah Shriners Annual Meeting and Ceremonial in Bangor this past Saturday. Mr. Steven Trim was installed Potentate During the session.
