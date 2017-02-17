Alzheimer's Association Offers Fitness Program in Bangor for People ...
Wednesday, March 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bangor, Maine - February 17, 2017 - The Alzheimer's Association, Maine Chapter is partnering with the University of Maine at Augusta and the Eastern Area Agency on Aging to offer Memory In Motion, an eight-week fitness program for people living with dementia and their care partners. Memory In Motion consists of eight sessions focusing on gentle stretching, mobility, balance and strength training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC