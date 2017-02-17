Alzheimer's Association Offers Fitness Program in Bangor for People ...

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bangor, Maine - February 17, 2017 - The Alzheimer's Association, Maine Chapter is partnering with the University of Maine at Augusta and the Eastern Area Agency on Aging to offer Memory In Motion, an eight-week fitness program for people living with dementia and their care partners. Memory In Motion consists of eight sessions focusing on gentle stretching, mobility, balance and strength training.

