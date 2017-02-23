5 Things To Do This Weekend, Feb. 24-26: And the winner is
First off, there's another edition of Bangor Pecha Kucha, set for 6 p.m. at the Bangor Public Library. Later on, there's the February edition of Wax On at 58 Main, featuring the dearly departed musical heroes of 2016 , there's Maine hip hop with Ock Cousteau, Ex-Pandas and Colin Tutelian at the Central Gallery, the Blast Addicts at the Sea Dog, the Tune Squad is at Paddy Murphy's, and up in Orono, comedian Bill Engvall is at the Collins Center for the Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Wed
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC