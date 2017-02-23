5 Things To Do This Weekend, Feb. 24-...

5 Things To Do This Weekend, Feb. 24-26: And the winner is

First off, there's another edition of Bangor Pecha Kucha, set for 6 p.m. at the Bangor Public Library. Later on, there's the February edition of Wax On at 58 Main, featuring the dearly departed musical heroes of 2016 , there's Maine hip hop with Ock Cousteau, Ex-Pandas and Colin Tutelian at the Central Gallery, the Blast Addicts at the Sea Dog, the Tune Squad is at Paddy Murphy's, and up in Orono, comedian Bill Engvall is at the Collins Center for the Arts.

