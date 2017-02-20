2017 Rise Above Fest set for Bangor Waterfront, expanded to two days, features Korn, Shinedown

Waterfront Concerts announced the return of the Rise Above Fest, a yearly concert featuring metal and modern rock bands and benefiting suicide prevention organization SAVE . This year, the show's fifth year, will be expanded to two full days, July 22 and 23, at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, and will feature a total of 16 bands, with more added in the coming months.

