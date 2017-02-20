2017 Rise Above Fest set for Bangor W...

2017 Rise Above Fest set for Bangor Waterfront, expanded to two days, features Korn, Shinedown

Waterfront Concerts announced the return of the Rise Above Fest, a yearly concert featuring metal and modern rock bands and benefiting suicide prevention organization SAVE . This year, the show's fifth year, will be expanded to two full days, July 22 and 23, at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, and will feature a total of 16 bands, with more added in the coming months.

