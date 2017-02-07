2 men charged in connection with 3 Bangor robberies
Two men have been charged in connection with three Bangor-area robberies in November 2016, Bangor police said Tuesday in a press release. Kirk Dephilippo Sr., 54, of Bangor and Shane Palmer, 27, of Westbrook each was charged with three counts of robbery.
