11 Bangor officers respond to reported mugging on Third Street, two arrested

Two people are facing felony charges after police say they were allegedly involved in an attempted mugging on Third Street and a robbery at a nearby apartment building last week. Daniel P. Babcock, 50, was charged with Class B robbery, Class C burglary, misdemeanor theft by unauthorized taking, possession of scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest after police - responding to a reported fight in the street - found him at about 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 20, Bangor police Sgt.

