York County casino question to appear on Maine's 2017 ballot
A $4 million signature-gathering effort that took nearly a year to complete has succeeded, letting Maine voters decide in November whether to allow a controversial developer to open a new casino in York County. Now the second Maine referendum effort in 14 years linked to Virgin Islands developer Shawn Scott, who made $51 million by selling the rights in 2003 to what became Hollywood Casino in Bangor, will likely move into a public phase after saying almost nothing about the effort so far.
