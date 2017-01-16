Yesterday, as reported by The Bangor ...

Yesterday, as reported by The Bangor Daily News: 1/19/17

Yawn, a 21-year-old from Bangor, was competing with Who's Buying? in the Friday Night Mixed Couples League. BANGOR - Nikki Yawn bowled her first 300 game, and the first one turned in by a female bowler since 2001, at Family Fun Lanes.

