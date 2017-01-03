Woman whose car, with kids inside, pl...

Woman whose car, with kids inside, plunged into pond indicted

A Jonesboro woman who was saved along with her two young children after she drove off a state highway and into a pond has been indicted on multiple charges in Hancock County. Mandi Parker, 39, was driving home from a Bangor methadone clinic on April 9, 2016, when her car went off Route 182 and into Fox Pond .

