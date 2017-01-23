Trump, GOP convention help Cross Insurance Center to profitable 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump helped Bangor's $65 million arena have a surprisingly profitable 2016, earning $205,765 in a budget year where a $299,368 loss was projected, Cross Insurance Center 's general manager said Monday. Trump's October 2016 visit to Bangor was second on a list of four events, after the state Republican Party convention in April , whose profitability put the Cross Insurance Center in the black, General Manager Joe Imbriaco told the City Council.
