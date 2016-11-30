Thompson-Hamel, LLC acquires Bangor-b...

Thompson-Hamel, LLC acquires Bangor-based Farrington Financial Group

18 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

On November 30, 2016, the Presque Isle-based financial services firm of Thompson-Hamel, LLC purchased Farrington Financial Group, which was owned by Bangor businessman Frank Farrington. After completing renovations and completing the logistics of transitioning client accounts to its system, Thompson-Hamel is now open and operating in downtown Bangor at 27 State Street, Suite 21. Brian Hamel, Thompson-Hamel's Managing Partner, will have an active presence at its Bangor office supported by former Farrrington Financial administrative staff, Regina Ross.

