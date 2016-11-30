Thompson-Hamel, LLC acquires Bangor-based Farrington Financial Group
On November 30, 2016, the Presque Isle-based financial services firm of Thompson-Hamel, LLC purchased Farrington Financial Group, which was owned by Bangor businessman Frank Farrington. After completing renovations and completing the logistics of transitioning client accounts to its system, Thompson-Hamel is now open and operating in downtown Bangor at 27 State Street, Suite 21. Brian Hamel, Thompson-Hamel's Managing Partner, will have an active presence at its Bangor office supported by former Farrrington Financial administrative staff, Regina Ross.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|59
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC