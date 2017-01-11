'The Illusionists' rescheduled to June 4 at Cross Center in Bangor

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Broadway's Best in Bangor presentation of "The Illusionists," initially scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at The Cross Insurance Center, has been rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Tickets for the initial performance will be honored at the rescheduled date. Refunds for those requesting them will be made available until Friday, March 3, at the original point of purchase.

