The art of planning (and a party thrown in)
On your mark, get ready, set, go! Sprint into 2017! We are racing into another creative year. Everyone including artists should take the time to turn around and look back at our experiences from 2016, figure out what went well and what went south.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|WMN
|61
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Nov '16
|clintna dean
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC