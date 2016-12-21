Talk on healthcare in United States vs. Israel at Bangor synagogue

Dr. Shira Fischer will give a talk via SKYPE on "Healthcare in Israel and the United States: What We Can Learn from Each Other," 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Beth Israel Synagogue, 144 York St. Dr Fischer is an associate physician researcher at the RAND Corp. She earned her B.A. in biochemical sciences from Harvard College, an M.D. and Ph. D. in clinical and population health research from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and an Dr. Fischer lived in Israel for two years, once as part of the Young Judea Year Course Program and again as a Dorot Fellow in Israel.

