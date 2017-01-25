Success story: Dixmont eagle flies free after recovering from lead poisoning
Maine has seen its share of sad eagle news this month. On Jan. 12, the Bangor-based bald eagle known as "Bangor Mom" fell ill from lead poisoning and died at Avian Haven, the bird rehabilitation center in Freedom, Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|WMN
|61
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
|I hate Zooey Deschanel (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Persona
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC