Special program for Maine Humanities Day slated Jan. 28 at Bangor Public Library

The Bangor Public Library has put together a panel of local experts to talk about some unique Bangor history subjects as part of Maine Humanities Day, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., in the Norman Minsky Lecture Hall.

