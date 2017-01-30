'Space archaeologist' and Bangor native Sarah Parcak...
During her TED Prize talk at TED2016, Sarah Parcak explains how the Pyramids of Giza continue to leave her speechless. Photo Credit: Bret Hartman/TED Sarah Parcak, a world-renowned archaeologist and 1997 graduate of Bangor High School, on Monday announced the launch of her new initiative, GlobalXplorer, a citizen science and archaeology platform that will enlist people around the world to discover sites unknown to modern archaeologists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|WMN
|61
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC