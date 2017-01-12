Sense of wonder flows through Bangor artist's creations

Bangor artist Hannah Kreitzer of Hallowbone said that art is how she makes sense of things and is a language that co Bangor artist Hannah Kreitzer of Hallowbone said that art is how she makes sense of things and is a language that connects her to her species when more conventional communication feels hollow and strained. Bangor artist Hannah Kreitzer of Hallowbone said that art is how she makes sense of things and is a language that connects her to her species when more conventional communication feels hollow and strained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.