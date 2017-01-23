Seeking Dedicated & Compassionate Volunteers
Rape Response Services, serving Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties, is looking for dedicated, responsible, and caring individuals to join their team of volunteer advocates. The mission of Rape Response Services is to offer hope, support and advocacy to victims and people affected by sexual assault and stalking, to provide education about sexual violence, and to promote prevention.
